How To Style The Tennis Luxe Trend

Summer is around the corner and what better way to welcome the warmer weather than with adidas’s new Tennis Luxe collection. Let’s not lie, the wonderful game of tennis doesn't just encompass British summertime but has historically been serving us look after look after look. From chunky knitwear to all-white everything, Tennis Luxe is the ideal spring-ready trend to tap into.
This latest collection comes in flirty pastel pink, creamy lemon yellow and chic white – just the vibe you need in the sizzling summer sun. Let your fun, feminine side shine through with pleated V-neck mini dresses and asymmetrical tank tops. Or keep it fresh and sporty with a loose tee, bucket hat or preppy blazer.
Outfits that can change with the weather and wherever the day takes you are a must right now. You can sport a head-to-toe Tennis Luxe look, right down to the frilly socks, or work it into your existing wardrobe, flinging on a pair of jeans and polo shirt, or a signature striped cardi over your top and skirt combo. You don’t have to be a tennis pro to ace these looks.