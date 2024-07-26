They Weren’t The Love Of Your Life — They Were The Love Of Your “Season”

As a society, we have long held “forever love” at the top of the relationship hierarchy. We celebrate the milestones — 60 years of marriage is called a “diamond anniversary” — but we neglect the formative, valid and loving relationships that might not stretch so far. Not every breakup is shrouded in bad blood. Southwell stresses that even in her seasonal relationships, she’s been very happy, has loved and been loved. “There's meaning to relationships that don't last. Just because something ends doesn’t mean it wasn't real love.” That past relationship you can’t quite let go of? Give yourself a break. Maybe they were the love of your last season. Maybe you’re in a different season now.