The irony of this all is that Shakespeare’s magic lies in the universality of his storytelling. Shakespeare’s writing doesn’t transcend all historical or political context, but its breadth has always allowed for subversion, and reinterpretation. The themes of power in Macbeth, jealousy in Othello, or indecision in Hamlet do not reflect experiences within a socially constructed racial category, but that of the human condition. Claims that we must keep characters white reflects why oppressive ideas are so dangerous to the arts; it hamstrings our ability to reimagine and reinterpret, an essential aspect of artistic expression and the evolution of storytelling.