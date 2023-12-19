“We’re All Trying To Figure It Out”: Sydney Sweeney On Depicting Real-Life Dating In Anyone But You

In the film, her character Bea has an adorable yet self-aware meet-cute with her co-star Glen Powell's character, Ben. But after a big misunderstanding, they soon go from strangers, to lovers, to enemies. It's a big misunderstanding, a big mess, and honestly, everything could probably have been solved through some better communication. But Sweeney tells us that it was this confusion that she really wanted to capture in the film — and the reason why her character felt an urge to run away from her connection with Powell's character. "[Bea] says that she had this fire that she felt like she had to put out because it was so new and sudden," she says.