Over the last few years, the discussion advocating for greater cultural diversity in Hollywood has ramped up, and we've seen more POC stepping into lead character roles. Rom-com, Love Again, is one of the most recent examples. Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas as the female lead opposite Sam Heughan, Chopra Jonas plays Mira Ray, an illustrator who deals with the loss of her fiancé by sending text messages to his old phone number. Little does she know that his number was reassigned to journalist Rob Burns' (Heughan) new work phone.