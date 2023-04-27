Polite Society Shows How Sister Relationships Can Be ‘So Cruel Yet So Fiercely Protective’

In the film, Kansara's character Ria is a martial artist in training who dreams of becoming a world-renowned stuntwoman. When she sees her older sister Lena give up on her dreams — dropping out of art school and quickly getting engaged to a man she barely knows — Ria decides she'll do whatever it takes to save her sister from the burden of marriage. All in the name of freedom and sisterhood. But staging a wedding heist is no easy feat when you have Lena's future mother-in-law from hell to face first.