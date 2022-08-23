New York’s Summer Street Style Is Bringing The Heat

Vert and Tran aren’t the only innovative stylists when it comes to summer street style fashion in New York. In the midst of the heat wave, we spoke to 11 people in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park about what inspired their looks and how they dress to stay cool during the hottest of days. From discussing their outfits of the day to sharing their beat-the-heat summer essentials, one thing was a common theme: each person’s style was a reflection of who they are.