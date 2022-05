Danai Gurira Reveals Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Is “Heart Wrenching” At Met Gala

The Black Panther cast and crew, including director Ryan Coogler , were faced with the unimaginable task of continuing on with the film after their lead, Chadwick Boseman, died from colon cancer in August 2020, just months before filming the sequel. “It tells a very heart wrenching story,” Gurira, who plays Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, said. “And that is all I can say!” There is still no word as to whether Boseman’s King T’Challa will be written out of the film, or how. But Gurira’s admission that the story will be “heart wrenching” is one of the few hints we’ve gotten that the grief the cast and crew experienced while filming will be somehow reflected on screen. “We hope… that it resonates for everybody the way it does for us,” she said. “It’s all about [Chadwick] for all of us. It's all an outpouring to love and honour him."