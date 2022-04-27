Zendaya’s Nail Artist Convinced Me To Get Acrylics

Legend: I moved to L.A. in 2014. When I was in Kentucky I was only doing manis and pedis. There were no acrylics and gels weren't really around yet. So when I got to L.A., I was trying to get a job as a nail tech and I had to practice with acrylics. I had like three roommates at the time and I asked them if I could use [their nails] to practice. I remember it took at least twelve hours for a set of acrylics when I was starting out. Then I went in for a job as a nail tech in Beverly Hills and they asked me how long I'd been doing acrylics and I told them 'a few years.' I was making them believe that I'm actually skilled with acrylics. But they booked me with clients and I was sweating at first, but I was proud of myself for learning how to do it. I started getting booked with more clients and my speed got better.