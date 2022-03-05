10 Cool LA Nail Trends That’ll Take Over London Salons In Spring

When it comes to nail trends, Chaun Legend knows what's hot. The personal artist has a never-ending roster of celebrity clients that includes Kylie Jenner, Zendaya and, most recently, Rihanna — and it's fair to say he's something of a pioneer.
From animal print to stained glass art, you can bet Chaun was one of the very first to make it work for nails, which explains why he has such an enormous fanbase in his hometown of LA and on Instagram. (Yes, that's 1.3 million followers.) Excitingly, his creativity has just landed him a shiny new role as artist in residence at beauty brand Lottie London.
With spring just around the corner, we're ready to usher in a host of fresh new beauty trends and cute nail art is going to take over. Ahead, Chaun lets us in on the nail movements that everyone is asking for in LA. They're set to make their way into London salons, stat.
