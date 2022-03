And her attitude is helping others. Very early into her time on TikTok, after one of her first videos went viral, she got a DM on Instagram from a young viewer who’d recently started using a wheelchair. “She told me she was excited to go to school with her new wheelchair because she had started seeing people who looked like her just living their lives,” Novakowski says. “The fact I could help [even one person] be a little bit more confident and comfortable using her wheelchair and with her disability was a really important moment for me, and I'll remember it for a really long time.”