The Most Powerful New Moon Of The Year Is Here

We'll be driven to show our independence and our authenticity during this time, with the Aquarian lunation asking us "to vibrate at your highest potential," according to Madi Murphy, co-founder of The Cosmic RX and The Cosmic Revolution . Ask yourself, "What do you need to feel comfortable in your most authentic truth? When you are in your most authentic self, you are unstoppable," she says. "Is there a side of you that you think is weird or awkward? How can you invite this side of you to the table more? Armed with all parts of you, you can then show up with bravery, courage and conviction in service to our greater collective." What will propel you towards this new moon energy is to not only be yourself, but embrace yourself.