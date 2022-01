In Celebration of Tatyana Ali’s ‘90s Fashion Looks

Throughout the series’ six seasons, Bank’s character evolved from the silly youngest sibling enamored by her cousin from Philly to a self-assured young woman with an eye for trends, and her wardrobe reflected this transformation. In the series’ early years, Banks sported bold-printed sets and baggy, colourful outfits that reflected her cheerful personality and interest in hip-hop. It wasn’t until the fourth season that little Ashley became a major fashion inspiration. In it, we see her in the midst of teenagehood, forming her own personal style separate from the playful patterns of pre-teen clothing and homogeneous school uniforms. With her babydoll tees, mom jeans, tennis skirts, and combat boots, Ali’s character (and the actor herself) set the tone for ‘90s fashion. When Banks performed at a talent showcase in the first episode of the fifth season, “The Client, Part 1,” with a black bra top, cropped dark denim jacket, and light-wash mom jeans, the outfit —which reflected the decade’s fashion zeitgeist—immediately became one of Banks' most memorable looks and outfit inspiration for young viewers entering adolescence. Banks’ style after season four showcased the character’s growth as an individual and as a musical artist.