For Chanté Adams, Love’s Got Everything To Do With It

“It was the first time I realised that I was a Black woman on set and what that meant. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. You don’t see me and him the same. That’s fine. Don’t call me again.’” Adams’ voice is unwavering. It’s her “f*ck around and find out” tone. And it’s at this point in our conversation, where Adams is displaying how clear her convictions are on what she will and will not accept at work, that I realise she embodies everything we’ve been hoping for in this industry. “I think I came into the industry at a very pivotal moment,” Adams explains that she knows she doesn’t have to play the same game as her predecessors who would think “In order to be popular in what I do, I also have to do white work,” she says. “Girls Trip made a hundred million dollars. [There’s also] the fact that this really big movie that’s coming out on Christmas Day is a love story. And quite frankly it could be about any race, but the fact that it’s two Black people falling in love and starring in this really big Christmas movie with a Black director? I feel very grateful to be in this new renaissance of Black art.”