What It’s Like To Cover Fashion Week But Never Feel Really Included

Inclusive communities like that can always be found at shows like Chromat and Christian Siriano who, season after season, prove the power of true diversity. “Everybody gets to come to the table and be exactly who they are, and it's just very emotional,” says Jordan Bogigian , who has worked alongside designer Becca McCharen-Tran to bring the Chromat show to life for two years now. “When you are introduced to the fashion space with a brand like Chromat, you can forget that not everybody is so overly inclusive and so wonderful. It was such a great introduction [to what the future of fashion could look like].” For their part, many plus-size photographers — including Garcia, Abrams, and Lydia Hudgens — are making a point to specifically capture fat beauty whenever possible. Imagery that is reflective of the very people this industry has long rejected.