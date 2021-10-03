Your Horoscope This Week: October 3, 2021

It’s important to remember that what’s practical for you need not be what’s practical for someone else. There are humans out there who do the extra-ordinary every day, there are humans whose lives and family structures were once considered completely unthinkable. Pluto stations direct hours after the new moon, reminding us that the structures we build our lives around were never meant to be permanent. Within each of us is the capacity to renew how we envision our lives — not just the present but the past and future, too. The next day, Venus shifts under the stars of Sagittarius, a relief that moves through us and invites us to laugh a little — especially when crying is no longer the release it's meant to be. It’s the opportunity to get serious about play and be a little more playful about what’s serious.