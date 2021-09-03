My first look is heavily influenced by Carmen, whose preferred styling method for two-piece suits is to wear a monochrome set with a contrasting shirt underneath. My version includes a green Zara suit, paired with a vintage Christie & Jill golden yellow button down shirt. I topped off the look with black Halston sandals and a Saint Laurent bag. While it was definitely more colour than I wear in a single week, it was still inside my comfort zone, using a somewhat neutral green shade and black accessories to distract myself from the fact that my chest was shining brighter than Twilight’s Cullen family on a sunny day. For the second look, I went full in, wearing a bright pink blazer with electric blue high-waisted shorts. While there were no neutral shades to hide in, I still felt comfortable with the idea that the pieces were classic enough to handle that much colour together. After all, my favourite colour-blocking combinations always carry minimal silhouettes and simple textiles. Best to let the colours do the talking, I’ve found.