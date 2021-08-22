When the full moon makes an opposition to the Sun in Leo, who takes center stage by day, there are many other powerful aspects in play. Mars in Virgo makes a flowing trine to Uranus (often associated with Aqaurius in modern astrology), which just stationed retrograde. Mars representing our drive and will, takes on an energy that is both service-oriented and discerning in Virgo. Mars in Virgo wants to assist and she wants to assist effectively. A trine to Uranus retrograde drives that energy toward major overhaul, a radical shift in methodology for the sake of the vision. Meanwhile, Venus in Libra makes a trine to the North Node in Gemini and Saturn (Aquarius’ traditional ruler) in Aquarius. Under the stars of Libra, the love of Venus shines with humanitarian ambition and flows toward the North Node in Gemini, a placement that recognises the living quality of truth, of what we know and have yet to know. Aspecting Saturn, these celestial bodies enter into a contract and, beneath them, so do we. An agreement to hold space for the unknown while building toward our dreams. Or, as Aquarian singer Sarah McLachlan once sang, “‘Cause you're working, building a mystery, holding on and holding it in. Yeah, you're working, building a mystery and choosing so carefully.”

