My Eco-Anxiety Has Changed How I Live My Life — For The Better

Separately from its connection to community, nature — spending time in it, learning more about it, practising gratitude for it — also helps me self-soothe my eco-anxiety. Learning about the diversity of plants that are natural to the area where I live makes me feel a deeper appreciation for the land, and on a practical note, I hope to one day create a self-sustaining garden with fruits, vegetables, and other plant life. One of my first steps has been learning gardening skills from my grandma and aunts; I currently have a two-and-a-half-year-old avocado tree that brings me so much pride. The natural world helps me to ground myself. And although at times eco-anxiety can manifest as fears of being at the mercy of nature’s retaliation, I’ve been reclaiming my relationship with nature by learning basic survival skills, including how to make a fire, understanding practical uses for herbs, practicing my swimming, and going on hikes. Building my relationship with nature feels like the most effective way to reject unhealthy and harmful practices in favour of my eventual return to the natural and earth-friendly way of life that was inherent to my ancestral traditions.