The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior… Might Make You Like Rats

When we first meet Cleo, she, like most of her Suicide Squad peers, is in jail. That’s kind of the point. The black-ops squadron, led by Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), trades years off their sentences in exchange for performing dangerous and illegal tasks on behalf of the U.S. government. If they stray, they die. If they complete the mission... they also probably die. Most of the people drafted into this arrangement are hardened criminals; others, like King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), are animal hybrids with a taste for human flesh. But Ratcatcher is different. Cleo is guileless, almost to the point of naivety. Still, she has a skill that makes people very nervous: With the help of a specialised sceptre, she holds sway over an army of sewer rats, ready to answer her call. (If your initial reaction is along the lines of “Ew,” may I suggest you skip this one.) It may not sound like much, but just wait until you see a mountain of rodents take down an enemy.