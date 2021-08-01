20 Years Later, The Princess Diaries’ True Queen Is Vice Principal Gupta

Two decades later, The Princess Diaries has given us a heartwarming story about an ordinary girl who goes on to live an extraordinary life — but a special thank you is in order for Oh, who gave us a much better Gupta than anyone deserved. Unfortunately, she doesn’t get knighted in the film for her contributions to fine education and flaming the school bully, but we’ll knight her in spirit for her much grander contributions to pop culture. Rise, Dame Gupta — we’re grateful.