Naomi Osaka Debuts Fire-Red Hair At Tokyo’s Opening Ceremonies

This Olympics Ceremonies look is in a league of its own. If you look closely, you can see that the braids are multi-coloured, an ombré colour play of red, orange, and magenta pink. The scrunchie ponytail gives the style a sporty aesthetic, while the face-framing braids give it a fresh and trendy twist. Not only do the flame-red box braids match the Olympic torch, we're assuming they'd also complement a gold metal quite nicely.