With A New Clothing Collection, K-Pop’s Ten Lee Takes Fans Inside His Boundless Mind

Drawings of eyes, spirals, hearts, and embracing figures complete the collection. “With the hearts I just want to express that, no matter what race you are, where you're from, what kind of things you like, it's just love. Just close your eyes and just feel it,” he says. The eye, according to him, is a reminder that there is always more than meets the eye: “Whatever you see might be totally different in reality because these eyes can be lying to you. Just sending the things to your brain just like, That person is like that. That one is like that. This is bad. This is good. Don’t trust the eye.”