Your Horoscope This Week: July 18, 2021

On the heels of the Sun in Cancer and Pluto in Capricorn, we enter the week of the 18th through 24th shadowed by the wisdom of opposites. This means we’ve been called to examine what makes us who we are as compared to what we work not to be — indeed, what we mean to dismantle within us or disavow in others. The 18th ushers in three in-conjunct aspects like small waves of inquiry: Venus in Leo quincunx Pluto in Capricorn, Mercury in Cancer quincunx Saturn in Aquarius, and Mars in Leo quincunx Neptune in Pisces. Not oppositions exactly, but conflicting impulses. Requisition is up against surrender; this means that the pleasure of expression and of giving something form is up against the very nature of life: decomposition.