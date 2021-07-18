Your Horoscope This Week: July 18, 2021

On the 23rd, we arrive at the shore and are greeted by the full moon in Aquarius. The energy of waves, of wind, holds the night sky toward the days of fire, of Leo. Like all opposites, these two signs need each other. Positive and negative space, what’s within us and without us. At the gate of Leo season, Aquarius — represented by The Star in the Tarot — invites us to hold what burns above us and burns within us with equal reverence. When a trine occurs between Mercury in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces on the following day, after a week of holding and tension, the release is sure to be palpable.