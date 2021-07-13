Are You Ready For The Return Of Bandage Dresses?

As soon as I’d manoeuvred the micro-mini over my body, I knew something was wrong. Not only could I not move or breathe in the sartorial torture device, but I also couldn’t take it off. I spent the next 45 minutes panicking, convincing myself that the only way I could get out of this dress was by hacking the skin-tight bodycon off with whatever sharp item I could find in my backpack. By the time I did pry it off, I was drained. I abandoned shopping for a dress altogether, and ended up re-wearing a beaded Free People dress from the clearance section.