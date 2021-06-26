Timothée Chalamet Dyed His Hair Red — & Twitter Is Ablaze

For his new role in the hotly-anticipated cannibal love story, Bones & All, Timothée Chalamet has dyed his signature floppy brown hair bright red. On Friday, Deadline released behind-the-scenes images showing Chalamet on the set of the film, completely incognito with a top-heavy crew cut frosted with fiery reddish-orange tips.
Earlier this spring, the actor was seen sporting a baseball hat and a hood to cover his hair from fans and paparazzi. At the time, people assumed that he may have been in the process of bleaching his hair blonde. However, celebrity gossip Instagram account Deux Moi posted an interesting tip from a fan who claimed to see Chalamet in Palm Springs with his hair dyed a "very interesting reddish tint."
The official photos from the set of Bones & All prove that Chalemet's hair is, in fact, orangey red — and it's not at all subtle. But, of course, fans still stan.
the way timothée chalamet still looks amazing with any haircut or hair color pic.twitter.com/OmuNY8qedV— paige (@laurieslaurence) June 24, 2021
"The way Timothée Chalamet still looks amazing with any haircut or hair colour," wrote one fan, stitching together a grid showcasing a diverse array of some of Chalamet's best-hit looks. If anything, the new hair has us even more excited for the upcoming release of Bones & All — and to see if Chalamet keeps the red tips post-production.