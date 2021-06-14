For the first drop of the collab, Telfar designed four items. The two boot styles, one in UGG’s mini height and another in tall, come in heather grey fleece and feature the Brooklyn-based brand’s logo and brand name. The two apparel items, a black T-shirt and three pairs of boxer briefs, will be available in heather grey, chestnut, and black. And for approximately £18 (for underwear), £78 (for the crystal tee), and £177 to £276 (for short and tall boots, respectively), they're bound to sell out as soon as they drop.