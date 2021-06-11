Every Glossier Product Is 20% Off Right Now

According to beauty lore, a luscious discount code for Glossier got leaked back in March — whoops — and, naturally, a dewy shopping frenzy ensued for the next two hours until Glossier IT caught wind of the whole thing. (But, not before the event was gloriously memed.) If you missed out on the hubbub earlier this spring, there's no need for FOMO because the cult-favourite beauty brand has some very good news to share: Glossier's Summer Sale is here with 20% off sitewide.
From now through Monday, June 14, the “Friends of Glossier” discount code will be live on the site and automatically added at checkout. To sweeten the deal, there's also a fresh drop of new limited-edition summer bundles (plus the travel bag!) only available during the sale period to maximise your savings. Ahead, shop the best picks from Glossier's lineup of on-sale beauty to skincare and beyond.
