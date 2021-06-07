After defeating the witchy Lola, the Warrens join Arne Johnson in court and just before the credits we learn that he was charged with manslaughter. The Warrens themselves get an exceedingly happy ending and one that doesn't seem to hint at more supernatural occurrences. In fact, it's a full circle romantic finish that could easily be the cinematic Warrens' happily ever after. Throughout the film we see flashbacks to the pair's first date. As they walked together down the street it began to rain and they hid under a gazebo where they shared their first kiss. As the movie ends we see that Ed has now built Lorraine a gazebo at their home, replicating the first place they ever kissed. After Ed's brush with death and the way their love once again defeated evil, it feels like a natural place to finish their story, especially as this was arguably the real pair's last truly high profile case.

