The End Of Army of The Dead Is Basically Franchise Fuel

Army of the Dead follows Dave Bautista’s Scott Ward and a team he’s put together to try and empty the vault of a Las Vegas casino. This is certainly a story we’ve seen before, but just this time there are zombies crawling all over Vegas and the casino boss is actually paying them to pull off a heist. Though Ward and a few surviving members of his team make it into the casino vault and actually manage to grab some of the money, the zombies (and also a giant nuke heading right for Vegas to wipe out the zombies) end up winning out. By the end of Army of the Dead, the only person who makes it out alive is his daughter, Kate. At least, that's what Kate thinks.