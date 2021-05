Why It Literally Hurts To Listen To Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour

Sure, the lyrics, melodies, and Rodrigo's interpolation of Taylor Swift's "New Year's Day" certainly lent this album a level of sit-in-your-feels popularity, but if you're feeling sad or triggered while you listen along — maybe beyond expected — there's actually a good reason for that. According to a 2016 study observing the emotional experiences associated with sad music , lyrics and melodies can actually prompt very real responses — both happy and sad. Of 2,436 people who participated, the study found that while sad music can evoke "memorable experiences" and even a sense of pleasure or comfort in some, for a significant portion of people it can evoke "painful experiences associated with listening to sad music, which invariably related to personal loss such as the death of a loved one, divorce, breakup, or other significant adversity in life," ScienceDaily reports. Another 2019 study also found that people with depression actually prefer listening to sad music , and that the sad music actually made them happier than "happy music."