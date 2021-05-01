Your May Horoscope Is Here, & These Are The Dates Your Dreams Could Come True

Get ready to rock this May! Mercury enters Gemini on May 3, followed by the swift planet’s retrograde journey, which lasts from May 29 to June 22. Take stock of the communication shakeups and technological breakdowns that will begin during the pre-retrograde shadow on May 14, because it’ll be the story that we’re working with until Mercury leaves its post-retrograde (aka, Retroshade) zone on July 7.
Romantic Venus moves into dualistic Gemini on May 8, offering up options when it comes to how we proceed in relationships and love. Then on May 11, the New Moon in Taurus gives us the chance to lead with the heart in all matters of our lives. Soon after, on May 13, expansive Jupiter enters Pisces, and will be in the mystical sign until July 28 (then again in late December, and on and off throughout 2022). Jupiter’s slow journey through the transcendental water sign will be a time to evolve our dreams and healing.
The Sun enters Gemini on May 20, which means we’ll be more talkative and wanting to hang with others more than ever. Then Saturn begins it’s retrograde journey on May 23 in Aquarius. This period, which will last until October 11, is a time of deepening commitments, slowing down in life, and being kinder to ourselves. The total lunar eclipse (which also serves as the second Supermoon of 2021) in Sagittarius on May 26 ends the vision that we cultivated during the Sagittarius New Moon on November 26, 2019. Now’s the time to ask ourselves: What have we learned? How have we grown? The lunar eclipse is a rude awakening that’s meant to align us with our truest path in life. Stay tuned for major awakenings and changes.