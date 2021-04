Can We Start Calling This Gucci Handbag “The Harry” Yet?

Styles first took a liking to the Jackie bag in February 2020, when he was spotted outside of BBC Studios in London with one worn over his shoulder. With it, he wore a teal, embroidered jacket from Bode, black Vans, chestnut-colored corduroy pants, and his signature pearls . Later that year, in October, he was spotted in Los Angeles in that same jacket again , but this time, he took the look a step further, pairing the lightweight outerwear with a matching teal Jackie bag