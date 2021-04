Opting for a wig or a weave is a great way to give yourself a quick makeover. There are a lot of options out there online, but luckily, there are some pretty great guides to point you in the right direction. For a look like Underwood's, it’s about quality and quantity. This isn’t the kind of style you achieve with just a couple of clip-ins. It would require some strategic planning, hence our complete awe and respect for people like Schleicher who can make the rows of hidden hair look seamless.