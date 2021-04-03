Travis Barker’s Daughter Just Gave Him A Makeover — & The Video Is Going Viral

On Wednesday, Travis Barker's daughter, 15-year-old Alabama Luella Barker, posted a makeup tutorial featuring the former Blink-182 drummer she calls dad — and the result is blowing up online.
The Instagram video shows Alabama using the new TikTok-famous KVD Beauty Good Apple Skin-Perfecting Foundation Balm to cover Travis's face tattoos. "My dad let me give him a makeover," Alabama captioned the clip, adding a preview of the finished product. "The coverage of this formula had us both shocked..." she wrote.
Alabama started by finding Travis's shade match, settling on Light 015. As she blends the foundation into his skin, covering up the ink just below his eye which reads "Blessed," she asks her dad about his favourite tattoo. "Probably the one you just covered," Barker replied.
Advertisement
Next, Alabama went in to cover a tattoo under his other eye, a small anchor on his right cheek. "Okay, now we’re going to get this little handkerchief," she says, before Barker lovingly corrects her. "That’s an anchor, babe," he tells her.
After the foundation was dabbed and set, Alabama included closeup before-and-after photos — and the transformation is legitimately impressive. Not only is the KVD foundation an excellent color match to Travis's skin tone (props to Alabama for that), but it completely concealed any evidence of ink underneath.
Thanks to TikTok, the KVD Beauty Good Apple Foundation is hard to come by at the moment; it sold out everywhere in most shades after people praised the buildable balm for its formidable coverage. If covering face tattoos isn’t proof of just how full-coverage this stuff is, we don't know what is.