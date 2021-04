It’s Nearly Impossible To Be An Influencer In Cuba. This YouTuber Is Doing It Anyway.

Considering that internet access is costly and inconvenient, how are content creators like Anabelle Vigo ( @anitaconswing ) vlogging from the island? A glance at Vigo’s social platforms will show her take on daily life in Cuba via weekly YouTube uploads, including a video on supermarkets in Cuba that has amassed almost one million views. Vigo started on social media about three years ago as a 16-year-old high schooler who would walk to the park, sit for two to three hours to upload her videos online, and go back the next day to promote them on Facebook. Today, Vigo has 81,000 subscribers who hail from all over the world, including Mexico, Spain, Argentina, and Cubans who live outside the island. She’s also monetised the channel with Google ads, but getting paid is a challenge. Because Google must comply with the sanctions imposed by the United States Office of Foreign Access Control, AdSense is not available in countries like Cuba, Crimea, Iran, North Korea, and Syria . This means creators in Cuba must find alternatives to earn money from ads. “Google AdSense pays me as a YouTube creator, but it’s because I don’t have my channel based out of Cuba. My channel has to be under someone else’s name and located somewhere outside of Cuba. That person receives the money I make and sends it back to me,” she tells Refinery29, describing a manager-client relationship.