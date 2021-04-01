April is a fiery month that offers us a chance to boss up and change our lives for the better. The first major move of the month occurs on April 3, when talkative Mercury moves into Aries, heightening the passion in our communication. April 9 brings the karmic cosmic meetup between responsible Saturn and the Nodes of Destiny, which will cement our commitments. In the middle of the month, we’ll feel things starting to heat up: The Aries New Moon occurs on April 11, inspiring us to move towards who and what we love. And on April 14, tender Venus moves into Taurus, allowing us to seek comfort in all forms (wink, wink), while passionate Mars’ swim into sensitive Cancer, encouraging us to feel our desires on an emotional level. April 19 brings the start of Taurus Season and Mercury’s shift into Taurus, which will add a stubbornness to our views. We’ll have to focus on being more flexible to help matters evolve. The Super Full Moon in Scorpio occurs on April 26 and will push us to transform. The month ends with Pluto starting its planetary moonwalk on April 27. This retrograde will last until October 6, and it will awaken our spirituality and give us the strength to heal old wounds.
