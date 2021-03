Influencer Kellie Brown Brings Her California-Cool Style To Amazon — For 30 Hours Only

Los Angeles-based influencer Kellie Brown is known for creating And I Get Dressed , a stylish online community promoting size-inclusive fashion and accessible-yet-aspirational home and lifestyle trends. The epic ’fits that Brown serves daily on her colourful, print-dappled Instagram feed always have us scrambling to replicate her looks — and thankfully, that task just got a little easier. Brown is the latest style icon to partner with Amazon to release a limited-edition, made-to-order capsule for The Drop, the site’s series of influencer-designed collections that come and go within a handful of hours. The release is made up of perfect warm weather transition pieces – floral-printed dresses, ribbed miniskirts, cardigans, and wide-legged pants – that will help carry anyone through the changing seasons.