Influencer Kellie Brown Brings Her California-Cool Style To Amazon — For 30 Hours Only

Los Angeles-based influencer Kellie Brown is known for creating And I Get Dressed, a stylish online community promoting size-inclusive fashion and accessible-yet-aspirational home and lifestyle trends. The epic ’fits that Brown serves daily on her colourful, print-dappled Instagram feed always have us scrambling to replicate her looks — and thankfully, that task just got a little easier. Brown is the latest style icon to partner with Amazon to release a limited-edition, made-to-order capsule for The Drop, the site’s series of influencer-designed collections that come and go within a handful of hours. The release is made up of perfect warm weather transition pieces – floral-printed dresses, ribbed miniskirts, cardigans, and wide-legged pants – that will help carry anyone through the changing seasons.
In a press release, Kellie Brown explained her inspiration for the designs: “The collection is inspired by a mix of fond memories and iconic movies that always swirl around in my head. It is fashion from the 1970s, my mom’s effortless style, and a mash-up of backyard barbecues in cinema-like scenes. It's things I want to wear and have not seen in my size and pieces that are easy. Grab-and-go style you look and feel amazing in.”
While it’s clear there's a huge gap in fashionable plus-size offerings, Amazon is hoping to showcase its commitment to inclusive sizing with this partnership. (While the collection does offer a range that runs from XXS - 3X, our fingers are crossed that down-the-road editions of the Drop will offer even more options, to include a wider range of women’s bodies.) Brown’s collection will only be available for 30 hours. Since there is limited fabric and designs are created on-demand, you’ll have to act fast to snatch up one of Kellie’s effortlessly cool pieces.
