Kendall Jenner’s Acne Experience Made Kylie Cry On Camera

To follow up her popular "Drunk Get Ready With Me" video with her sister, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner brought Kendall Jenner onto her YouTube channel for a sequel. As the sisters take shots of Kendall’s own tequila brand, 818, they do their makeup and reminisce about their early teen years.
Before they break into the makeup palettes, Kendall recalls struggling with acne during high school. "I remember the summer before ninth grade is when all my acne went crazy," she says. "Every morning we would show up to school, dad would drop us off. We'd be walking up the stairs and I'd look at you and be like, 'Can you see my acne?'" Meanwhile, Kylie nods along at the memory. "Clearly you could see my acne — it's bumps on your face," Kendall continued. "But every day you would say, 'No, you look beautiful.'"
As Kendall is finishing up the story, Kylie is already tearing up. "Now, I’m going to cry," she responded before leaning in to give Kendall a hug. "When you have your own daughter, you just think about this...I knew it was your biggest insecurity, and every time, like clockwork, we would get out of the car, you would pull me into the staircase and say, 'How do I look today?' It always made me so sad to even hear you talk about it."
"Well, everything's okay now," Kendall joked to lighten the mood. "I was just saying that the really cute part of the story is that you were so nice to me when I obviously knew that my acne was really bad. It actually shifted my day. Bible, it shifted my day. I would go into school like, 'I'm the only one that sees it as bad as it is, but if Kylie doesn't see it that bad, then it must not be.' And it actually boosted my confidence."
The sisters return to their mission of downing a couple more tequila shots before digging into their makeup. While Kendall has been candid over the years about having acne, this is the first time she’s mentioned how her younger sister supported her through those challenges. Sisters helping sisters — we'll drink to that.