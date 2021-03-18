With Kid90, Soleil Moon Frye Takes Us Into The Private World Of Hollywood Child Stars

“I had a few painful experiences that I really am still trying to wrap my head around. For years I could not remember certain parts of what had happened. So finding the tape in which I'm trying to piece it together as a teenager and finding diary entries, it was painful. But it also was so cathartic in the sense that I was able to forgive the little girl inside, and to wrap my arms around her. I just want to say to her: Everything that you go through, the pain, the love, the heartbreak and messiness — everything is going to lead you to the woman that you will become. I really believe that the combination of my life experiences brought me to this moment, and I'm really grateful that I was able to take that pain and turn it into art and to really connect with that inner child.”