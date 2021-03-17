If you thought nothing could top Harry Styles’ three Gucci looks (and coordinating boas) from the 2021 Grammy Awards, think again. On Monday night, after examining the Grammy winner’s second look of the night — which included a yellow plaid blazer and a purple boa — Clueless’
Cher Horowitz Alicia Silverstone gave the ‘fit her stamp of approval. Yes, I am totally buggin’.
Unfortunately for Clueless fans, Silverstone’s endorsement wasn’t signed with a baby pink, feather-topped pen, but instead, posted on Twitter: “I am loving the Clueless vibes, Harry Styles!! Cher would be so honoured (and totally approve!!) of this chic look,” Silverstone wrote on Monday. Attached to the tweet were three photos: one of Styles’ Grammys look, and two of Cher. In one, the ‘90s style icon is wearing her signature yellow plaid skirt suit; in the other, a blue camisole dress with a hot pink feather boa. She finished the tweet: “Congrats on your win at the Grammys last night!!! #WatermelonSugar.”
Advertisement
I am loving the #Clueless vibes @Harry_Styles!! 😉💁🏼♀️ Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar pic.twitter.com/2JufB336FA— Alicia Silverstone (@AliciaSilv) March 16, 2021
In the less than 24 hours since Silverstone published it, her tweet has garnered nearly 50,000 likes and over 6,000 retweets. Below it, thousands responded saying they thought the same thing. Others provided more examples of times Styles appeared to channel Cher with his fashion choices.
Ahhhhh! Harry’s Miami fit has always reminded me of (my favorite) Cher look. 😍 pic.twitter.com/9BGXSrgiSo— Kaytlin (@canyonmoonblue) March 16, 2021
“Ahhhhh! Harry’s Miami fit has always reminded me of (my favourite) Cher look,” wrote Kaytlin, alongside a side-by-side of Cher’s sheer, white tunic-sweater vest combination, and Styles in a knit tank and an oversized button-down. Twitter user Diana even made an entire thread about it, titled, “If Harry Styles and Cher Horowitz were best friends.”
Until Styles debuts another Clueless-inspired getup, catch us watching (and rewatching) Styles’ performance of “Watermelon Sugar” from the Grammys. That, and shopping online for feather boas.