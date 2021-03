Cherry Uses Pieces Of Nico Walker’s True Story — His Reaction Has Been Tepid At Best

Walker not only suffered from PTSD like the protagonist in Cherry, he returned home at the height of the opioid crisis . Not long after he was back in his home state of Ohio, he and his wife divorced. In a lengthy interview with BuzzFeed back in 2013 — which put his story in the limelight as he was writing his manuscript in prison — Walker explains that he once stayed awake for 21 days straight, which is how he ended up turning to Oxycontin to help him sleep. Though he saw doctors, none of them helped Walker address his PTSD — this isn't uncommon as, according to a 2018 survey by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine, "a large proportion" of vets don't receive treatment following diagnoses including PTSD and substance abuse. Eventually, Walker turned to heroin, and later, to robbing banks. The turn to crime was a spur of the moment choice; he needed an outlet for his undiagnosed PTSD and funds to sate his addiction.