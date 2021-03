Looks Like Rihanna Is Launching ‘Fenty Hair’

However, some fans were still a little sad that the news of their favourite artist didn’t include new music. But building a fashion and beauty empire takes time, and last we checked, even Rihanna only gets 24 hours in a day. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she told Entertainment Tonight back in July of 2020 . "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."