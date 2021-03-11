Looks Like Rihanna Is Launching ‘Fenty Hair’

Turns out, the best place to scoop beauty news is on the international trademarks website. Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade LLC, just filed trademark application documents for "Fenty Hair."
According to legal documents filed 3rd March, the prospective Fenty Hair line could include shampoo, hair relaxing, straightening, and waving stylers, bleach and colour products, and even hair glitter. Though, given that the "Fenty Hair" trademark is still in its early stages of processing and approval, there's no estimated date as to when we could actually see (or shop) any tangible products Harvey Nichols or Boots.
Although there isn't much information out about the specifics of a Fenty Beauty expansion, fans are getting excited about the prospect. Some even speculated that Rihanna may have hinted at the release of the haircare line in the music video for "Lemon" by N.E.R.D. and Rihanna.
Can’t wait to be around the house in my fenty furnitures, fenty skin on, in my savageXfenty, doing my fenty hair , wearing fentyXpuma, while listening to absolutely NOTHING. 🥲 https://t.co/iPDwViiMVS— a l e x (@dontgivafuck_) March 10, 2021
fenty hair, fenty skin, fenty beauty... not rihanna taking over the entire beauty industry. she’s not playing pic.twitter.com/lM1xVcXHS5— knee ❦ (@thickannawhore) March 10, 2021
Not me predicting FENTY HAIR😭 This video is from last summer pic.twitter.com/TSrGO21Bz9— T (@TokoGa12) March 10, 2021
The Fenty Hair news comes a few weeks after the company announced that Rihanna’s Fenty fashion line would be put on pause less than two years after its launch. "Rihanna and LVMH have jointly made the decision to put on hold the RTW activity, based in Europe, pending better conditions," reads a statement released to WWD.
Between her beauty line, her lingerie, and now her hopefully soon-to-be-released haircare line, Rihanna is quickly making it possible for her fans to never have to shop another brand again.
However, some fans were still a little sad that the news of their favourite artist didn’t include new music. But building a fashion and beauty empire takes time, and last we checked, even Rihanna only gets 24 hours in a day. "I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it's gonna come out," she told Entertainment Tonight back in July of 2020. "And you're not going to be disappointed when it happens. It's going to be worth it."
Whenever she puts out her music, catch us doing a full hair and makeup look using Fenty exclusively.