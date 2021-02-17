Kourtney Kardashian Confirms Relationship Status With A Heart Manicure

Following weeks (months?) of speculation, Kourtney Kardashian publicly confirmed her relationship with musician Travis Barker. The two became Instagram official on Tuesday 16th February when Kardashian posted a photo of their hands intertwined.
Despite the fact that the Poosh founder's cryptic hand-holding post provided no dead giveaways in the form of a photo caption or tag, fans were quick to put the pieces together, immediately identifying Barker by his hand tattoos. For her part, Kardashian made a point to use the relationship announcement to flex her fresh manicure, a trending nail art design equal parts minimalist and low-key romantic: a ruby-red heart-tipped French.
This spin on the French has gained major traction this winter, specifically around Valentine's Day. The design starts as a French manicure, but instead of the telltale white stripe at the tip of the nail, you make a bowed heart shape using any polish you like — clean white, edgy black, candy-coloured pastels, or a classic red, like Kourtney.
Given that the reality TV star's relationship confirmation comes the same week as V-Day, it's possible that her festive heart tips were designed specifically for the holiday of love. But like the bouquet of long-stem roses in a vase on your coffee table that have yet to start wilting, the heart-tipped French manicure proves to have a little bit of staying power.