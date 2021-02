Scammer & Accidental Style Icon Anna Delvey Has Been Released From Prison

At the time of her sentencing, Sorokin originally told the court she was sorry for her mistakes. She later backtracked when she was sentenced to time in prison, telling The New York Times , “I’d be lying to you and to everyone else and to myself if I said I was sorry for anything.” But she has once again changed her tune . During a parole hearing in October 2020, Sorokin told the board: “I’m really ashamed, and I’m really sorry for what I did.” Although she was released on good terms, Sorokin now risks deportation to Germany, Insider reports