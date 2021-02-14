Scammer & Accidental Style Icon Anna Delvey Has Been Released From Prison

For years, Sorokin lied to friends and businesses about her father being a diplomat or an oil baron worth millions of dollars abroad in order to convince them to give her money to maintain a lavish lifestyle. Among some of her grifts, she stole $62,000 (£45,000) from a friend to cover a trip to Morocco, and convincing a bank to lend her $100,000 (£72,000) that she never returned.