Mary-Kate Olsen Wore Pigtails & Now We Want To Wear Pigtails

Mary-Kate Olsen was just spotted for the first time since finalising her divorce from former husband Olivier Sarkozy. The 34-year-old fashion designer was seen on the streets of Manhattan, sporting a signature heavily-layered ensemble — a cream-coloured maxi coat and a black beanie — which she paired with a downright unexpected hairstyle: pigtail braids.
Of course, the signature Olsen-twin hairstyle is very bohemian: super long, rooted blonde, parted down the middle, and styled in messy beachy waves. Polished twin braids are a look we haven't seen on the star in decades, and they bring us right back to her days on Full House.
More than just unexpected, Olsen's long double braids have a cool twist: They're not tied at the ends. The tie-less braid is a trend we've seen play out on Instagram through quarantine, specifically with the mini accent braids placed right at the hairline. According to celebrity hairstylist Justine Marjan, the key to keeping a braid (or, in this case, braids) intact without an elastic is to weave the strands tightly and tease the ends to keep them from unraveling.
Leave it to Mary-Kate Olsen to step out almost incognito and serve winter hair inspiration: Loose braids plus a beanie is officially the chic adult way to do pigtails.