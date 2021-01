I Was The First Person In The US To Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

“I didn’t feel any adverse effects from the vaccine . I had mild soreness at the site of the injection afterwards, about a one on a scale of one to 10. No headache, fever, or fatigue. After getting my second shot [on January 4], I was bracing myself physically and mentally, because the participants in the Pfizer study reported feeling headaches and fatigue more so after the second shot than the first . I thought I’d feel bad after the second — even though I knew any effects would pale in comparison to gasping for air and feeling the other effects of COVID-19 . But after the second shot, I got a jolt of energy. It might have been psychological, but the weight on my shoulders felt even lighter. The following day, I had so much energy, I went on a long run to the town dock to watch the sunset. I felt good. I felt grateful.”