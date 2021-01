Hair Of The Dog: A Cure For Hangovers Or A Terrible Idea?

Obviously your blood alcohol levels have got to come down sometime, and when they do, that hangover you're trying to avoid will find you. "It could make you feel better in the short term, but it's just prolonging the inevitable withdrawal," Abisola Olulade, MD , a family medicine physician based in San Diego, tells Refinery29. In fact, pouring more alcohol into your system when it's already taxed will only wind up making you more dehydrated and depleted, ultimately intensifying your hangover once the additional alcohol you've consumed wears off, Dr. Olulade points out.