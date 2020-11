To commemorate the historic win, Harris gave a victory speech on Saturday, 7th November. In her speech, she said she was thinking of her mother, and about “the generations of women, Black women, Asian, white, Latina, Native American women, who throughout our nation's history, have paved the way for this moment.” Apart from her mother, who was an activist and who she’s credited with sparking her love for politics, she also gave a shout out to her family — her husband and two children, specifically — saying she loves them more than she could ever express.