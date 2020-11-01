Your November Horoscope Is Here

Clear skies ahead: Starting November 3, Mercury stations direct in Libra, after being in retrograde since October 13. It’ll become easier to communicate — but we’re not out of the woods just yet. The messenger planet will remain in his shadow period for two weeks, until November 19. During this period, also known as Mercury retroshade, we may feel as though we're still stuck in the mud and confusion of Mercury retrograde. Our best bet is to take it slow. Luckily, starting November 10, the messenger planet re-enters Scorpio for the second time, helping us think more critically. We can use this transit to pull ourselves back together.
On November 13, action planet Mars stations direct in Aries. Its retrograde was a chaotic mess, and we still may find it tricky to find our footing throughout Mars' shadow period, which persists until January 2, 2021. But starting mid-month, we’ll be able to use this transit to reignite our passions and reconnect with our intuition.
The Moon begins a new cycle in strategic Scorpio just past midnight on November 15, helping us pivot our thinking outward. As the Moon creates a sextile with warmhearted Jupiter and a sextile with transformative Pluto, we’ll be inspired to put away our selfish desires and focus on caring for our communities.
Passions run high starting November 21, as romantic Venus makes her way into sensual Scorpio. This powerful energy inspires us to seek deeper meaning in our relationships, as we increasingly find superficial interactions less satisfying. It's essential to embrace vulnerability, whether we’re building a relationship with someone new or strengthening a long-term bond. The Sun also enters knowledge-hungry Sagittarius on November 21. This is another outward-focused transit, a time when we may find ourselves rethinking our place in the universe.
On November 28, dreamy Neptune stations direct in sensitive Pisces, offering us a respite from the abrasive reality of 2020. We’ll feel encouraged to submerge into the escape of a fantasy life. But Neptune’s shadow period lasts until March 19, 2021; we’ll need to stay alert and aware until then.
The Moon waxes full in perceptive Gemini on November 30 and begins a partial Lunar Eclipse. Like all full moons, this is the ideal time to reflect on our lives, our goals, and our habits. What’s no longer working for us? What can we shift? If we use this time wisely, we’ll be able to walk into December stronger than ever.